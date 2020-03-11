Info. Ministry Leads Coronavirus Education Campaign

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is

leading a nationwide public education campaign on preventive measures that all Ghanaians must observe to ensure the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), should the country record any infections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known in his address to the nation on Wednesday night, March 11, 2020.

He updated the nation on measures being taken by government to contain the virus should there be an outbreak in Ghana.

He encouraged Ghanaians to join the fight against coronavirus.

He appealed to them to revisit the custom of shaking hands, and stop doing so completely, and added that all Ghanaians must cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing.

“This fight, fellow Ghanaians, cannot be that of Government alone. It is for all of us,” he said.

“I urge the media to join this cause fully, and help disseminate effectively information on the dos and donts of the disease,” he added.

“The information to be put out, however, must be that approved by health authorities, and not just from any piece of literature found on the internet, as false materials are already being spread from other jurisdictions,” he urged.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to civil society organisations, schools, universities, faith-based organisations and places, which harbour large gatherings, such as classrooms, lecture halls, meetings, parties and funerals, to put in place mechanisms to caution and assist patrons on basic preventive measures.

Whilst urging Ghanaians to continue to observe the basic preventive behaviour, i.e. washing our hands regularly, using alcohol-based sanitisers, stopping shaking hands, and avoiding unnecessary close body contact, he stated that “Government is analysing the potential impact to our economy of the virus, and will trigger the relevant response to minimise it.”

BY Melvin Tarlue