Injunction Placed on Assin North MP-Elect

A Cape Coast High Court has placed an injunction on the NDC MP-elect for Assin North Constituency.

The Electoral Commission had declared the seat for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But the Cape Coast High Court, presided over by His Lordship Kwasi Boakye, has placed an injunction on the MP-Elect.

The High Court granted an injunction restraining James Gyekye Quayson from holding himself as NDC MP-elect for Assin North over dual citizenship.

The ruling follows a petition against the MP-elect by one Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, a mason and resident of Assin Bereku.

Mr Quayson has been accused of owing allegiance to Canada contrary to Article 94 (1) (a) of the 1992 constitution.

The court, in its ruling made it clear that the candidate was absolutely not qualified at the time he filed to contest.

