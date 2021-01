Kingsley Agyemang

The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has urged scholarship awardees in Ghana who are expected to travel to the UK for their studies to defer their departure dates until further notice.

According to the Secretariat in a statement signed by the Registrar of Scholarships, Kingsley Agyemang, the notice was due to the increasing cases of the new strain of Coronavirus detected in the UK resulting lockdown in the country.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue