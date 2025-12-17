Innovation Key For Physicians – Prof. Kwawukume

Prof. Kwawukume (M) with the inductees

Graduates of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) have been urged to be innovative, uphold ethics and embrace teamwork as they transition into advanced medical practice.

Addressing graduates at the Membership Induction and Graduation Ceremony in Accra, Chairman of the Governing Council of the College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, encouraged members to embrace peace, which would go a long way to enhance their careers.

He urged the inductees to push beyond routine medical practice and adopt a research mindset. Citing the example of medical professionals who have excelled not because of long service or were in junior ranks but due to how innovative they were as physicians, while urging them to also observe small details which could help improve outcomes.

Prof. Kwawukume also stated that the physicians do not need to seek opportunities abroad before they could contribute meaningfully in their professions, as the Ghanaian health system offers ample space for creativity and impact.

He advised them to be professional in their career, respect and support all staff they work with in order to help strengthen the health delivery system of the country, while applauding parents and guardians for their sacrifices.

The Council Chairman further commended the members of the faculty of the College for their dedication to training world-class specialists, adding that effective teamwork among the College’s leadership had made work easier for all of them.

Prof. Kwawukume noted that medicine thrives on collaboration and, therefore, appealed to the inductees to rely on professional networks they have established, whether in theatres, wards, or emergency rooms, to navigate difficult cases and excel in their careers.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah