Students Learn How To Fight Gender-Based Violence

Hundreds of Sacred Heart Technical Institute students have been educated on how to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV), as part of MTN Ghana’s 2025 16 Days of Activism campaign, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service’s Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Isaac Martey, noted that the event was not simply the end of a global campaign, but part of a continuous effort to shape responsible future leaders, reaffirming the telecommunication company’s commitment to combating GBV through youth empowerment.

According to him, engaging students early is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence, saying, “We know that our young people grow up to be men and women, so when we get them to understand gender-based violence at this age, we believe they will grow to become responsible men and women.”

Mr. Martey noted that although the formal 16-day calendar had ended, the work of advocacy, sensitisation, and partnership continues throughout the year.

Speaking about online bullying, he said the company is strategically focusing on creating meaningful change in the hearts and minds of young people, while incorporating digital literacy into its GBV campaigns to help young people navigate both the opportunities and risks of online spaces.

The Director of DOVVSU, ACP Owusuaa Kyeremeh said that although the official campaign period had ended, the commitment to advocating against violence must continue throughout the year.

ACP Kyeremeh emphasised that while women and girls are often the primary victims, boys and men also experience various forms of abuse and must not be forgotten in national protection efforts.

She announced new reforms aimed at making DOVVSU more accessible to the public, including the launch of a dedicated helpline and a toll-free number, 800900, to ensure that individuals can easily seek help or report cases.

ACP Kyeremeh reiterated DOVVSU’s commitment to responding quickly and protecting vulnerable groups across the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke