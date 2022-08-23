‘Insurance Policies Can Be Suspended When Traveling’

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori delivering a lecture at the workshop

POLICY HOLDERS can now heave a sigh of relief as the Commissioner for the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori has said that insurance policies can be suspended.

The NIC boss was speaking at a workshop for journalists over the weekend where he took time to educate them on the nitty-gritties of insurance.

A participant asked whether policyholders who, after paying for insurance cover for say a year for their cars or other properties, could ask for their policies to be stopped and/or their monies refunded to them, should it be that they decide to travel out of the country at some point within the period.

In response, the NIC boss, Dr. Yaw Ofori said insurance policies could not be stopped but could be suspended, explaining that, policyholders, in times of travels could go to their insurance companies and ask for their policies to be suspended.

“No. Insurance [policies] cannot be stopped but they can be suspended. In case you insure your vehicle and at some point you want to travel outside and you are sure the car would be parked till you return, you can go to your insurance company and ask them to suspend your insurance. They should be able to do that for you.”

This response was greeted with wild cheers from participants.

The National Insurance Commission in collaboration with the National Insurance College every year holds a training workshop for journalists and media practitioners to educate and equip them with relevant knowledge on new developments in the insurance industry.

This year, the NIC Commissioner, being the key facilitator took the time to painstakingly answer various questions from almost all of the over 60 participants at the workshop.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of media persons present, Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, popularly known as Lexis Bill from the Multimedia Group said unlike the past, issues concerning insurance are no longer a mystical topic for most journalists in Ghana today.

He explained that the National Insurance Commission and the National Insurance College, through the workshops and other engagements, have made it easy for journalists to understand insurance issues more; and urged participants to make good use of the knowledge gained especially in educating their respective audiences.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio