Integrated Science exam papers on social media are fake- WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says the Integrated Science One and Two papers circulating on social media are fake.

“The council wishes to allay the fears of all stakeholders especially candidates about the alleged leakage of papers.

“A scrutiny of the alleged images being shared on social media indicates once again the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and alleged WhatApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discredit the council, “the examination body said.

A statement issued and signed by Agnes Teye- Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs, National Office of WAEC, said the council, “Is very vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID and National Security about the threats posed by these groups.”

The statement assured all stakeholders that it has put all necessary measures in place to ensure the smooth conduct of WASSCE for candidates.

The Council urged candidates to stay focused, continue with their preparation for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe during the Period of the exams.

The Council further cautioned stakeholders to be circumspect in putting out information on the exams.

GNA