Inter Tourism Expo Accra Media Tour Held

A scene from the tour

The Inter Tourism Expo Accra 2021 has brought media personalities together to have an adventure at Shai Hills Resource Reserve in Accra.

The media tour was part of the programme outlined in the main Inter Tourism Expo Accra 2021 event to be held from September 28-30, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre with the aim of promoting tourism in Ghana.

Mr. Emmanuel Treku, Chief Executive Officer and Convener, Inter Tourism Expo Accra, said the media was part of tourism and could not be left behind, hence the need for the media tour for practitioners to appreciate tourism.

He said there was the need to engage with the media personnel to show them the various tourist attraction sites in the country, and it would be done quarterly.

He added that over the years, the media only reported on events about tourism without travelling to any tourist centres, so the need to bring such initiative.

Mr. Treku said the initiative would to train journalists to report on tourism and also build a formidable tourism press core to write on all tourist products like hospitality and accommodations, tourist sites and general tourism products.

He said the Expo promises to see better promotion of tourism by bringing all public and private sector players on one platform to make Ghana the main destination globally.

Mr. Treku entreated Ghanaians to patronise tourist sites, especially the ones in their villages and communities to boost domestic tourism and not to depend on the government alone to promote it.

He called on the media, corporate bodies and all public and private sector to come on board to celebrate the Inter Tourism Expo Accra 2021 in a grand style.GNA