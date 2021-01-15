Internet Blocked, Security Tightens As Vote Counting Begins In Uganda

The Ugandan government has reportedly blocked internet access and tightened security in across the nation as vote counting begins in the just-ended Presidential Election.

DGN Online understands that over 18 million Ugandans registered to vote in the Thursday, January 14, 2021 elections.

Parliamentary elections have also been held across Uganda today.

For the presidential race, a candidate is required to win over 50 percent of valid votes to avoid a runoff vote.

Multiple Ugandan and international media reports say the voting process was tense.

The 2021 presidential election pits pits President Yoweri Museveni against opposition leader, Bobi Wine.

Mr Wine is a pop star-turned-opposition leader and has the support of the mass of Ugandan youth, according to reports.

Violence heralding this year’s elections in Uganda has reportedly led to security forces killing about 50 people.

There has been reported crackdowns on opposition supporters and candidates, with Mr Wine’s wife believed to have been harassed and stripped naked by police.

Reports say there are fears of unrest due to alleged attempts by security forces to stop Bobi Wine’s supporters from monitoring polling stations, especially during the votes counting phase.

Museveni has been in power since 1986.

A former rebel leader, the incumbent president aged 76, is seeking a sixth term of office.

By Melvin Tarlue