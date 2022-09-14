Int’l Women Police Confab Opens In Niagara

Some members of the Ghanaian delegation

LAW ENFORCEMENT officers from about seventy countries Monday marched through the principal streets of Niagara, Ontario waving flags to open the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) conference being held at Fallview Casino Resort.

Dressed in full uniform, officials began gathering near the corner of Murray Streets and Falls View Boulevard at about 11:30am, making their way down the Holland along Niagara Parkway to Table Rock Centre.

They were led by the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement, Niagara Regional Police Service and Hamilton Police Service, joint hosts of the 59th conference.

Participating from Ghana were police officers from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Judicial Service who represented Ghana.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by ACP (rtd) Patience Quaye, Chief Supt Susana Mensah Adjei of the Ministries Divisional Police, and others.

Stephanie Sabourin, an official of IAWP and one of the organisers, said IAWP’s mission is to strengthen, unify and raise the capacity of women police around the world.

She said the organisation was also working to ensure a world where the police reflect the diversity of the communities they serve and where human rights are protected.

Furthermore, she said IAWP provides female police officers with a range of resources, networking opportunities and organisation, helping to promote women in law enforcement, corrections and other criminal justice professionals.

In addition to the Parade March, Niagara Falls was lighted in colours of Ukraine’s national flag as a show of solidarity with a small delegation travelling from Ukraine to represent the Ukrainian Association of Women in Law Enforcement.

The confab will also see twelve officers sharing their experience with colleagues in law enforcement from around the world as part of the week-long conference.

FROM Linda Tenyah-Ayettey, Niagara Falls, Ontario-Canada