Inusah Fuseini Speaks On Son’s Criminal Charges

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseini, has broken his silence on his son’s alleged

fraud and money laundering charges in the United States of America (USA).

The former Roads and Highways minister confirmed the charges slapped on his son Abdul Inusah.

According to him, he is terribly disappointed about the reports, believing the development as a conspiracy.

He believes that his son’s documents were used for the crime without the child knowledge.

“As a father, my son told me that one of his colleague students wanted a car and he has documents that allow him to auction vehicles, and it turned out the student was involved in a romance fraud,” he told Accra-based Asaaseradio.com.

Evidence at trial revealed that the 31-year-old man was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites.

Abdul Inusah has been charged with fraud and money laundering. The acts span “from at least January 2018 through at least December 2019,” per the report.

Some of them involved “his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.”

In the statement published on the DOJ’s website, the jury is said to have found the former MP’s son “guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.

“The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the ‘Miarama’ false persona in January 2019.”

Inusah is expected to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

By Vincent Kubi