Invest In e-Payments Ahead Of X’mas – GhIPSS

Archie Hesse

BUSINESS OWNERS have been urged to make electronic payment services available at their shops and offices to offer their customers an opportunity to make payments electronically as the yuletide approaches.

This is because during Christmas and other festive occasions, miscreants seek to rob and steal from shops and individuals, hence the advice to use more electronic payment options than cash.

Speaking in an interview, Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse, encouraged businesses to speak to their banks and fintech companies to enable them deploy various electronic payment services at their shops, restaurants and other outlets.

He said options available included Gh QR code, Point of Sales (PoS) devices and Mobile Money. He also cited GhIPSS Instant Pay, ACH Direct Credit and Direct Credit Near Real Time for various fund transfers.

GhIPSS has been working with banks and fintechs over the years to roll out several electronic payment solutions which should give both businesses and their customers a wide range of payment options.

Currently, new PoS devices that are cheaper and can perform other third party transactions have been introduced, while Mobile Money Interoperability has made transfer of funds across different payment platforms possible.

GhIPSS has also introduced the Gh Dual card, which enables banks to issue a card which serves as both gh-link and e-Zwich card at the same time, giving customers the convenience of carrying one card with dual functionalities.

Mr. Hesse said the use of the afore-stated electronic payment services also inured to the benefit of business owners.

Major shopping outlets and fuel stations now offer electronic payment with GOIL and Shell accepting gh-link cards on their POS.

Key utility service providers such as Ghana Water Company and Electricity Company of Ghana also offer electronic payment options to their customers.

Mr. Hesse commended businesses and organizations that offer electronic payment and challenged those which did not, to talk to their banks and deploy them as soon as practicable.

A business desk report