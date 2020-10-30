Promoter Targets African Games Gold

Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye

Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, has established that Ghana must emerge victorious at the 2023 African Games to regain its glory as the home of boxing on the continent.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Ntiamoah- Boakye said the government must give the boxers adequate preparations ahead of the event to ensure the realization of the “host and win” mantra.

“We need to get the highest gold and lead the medal chart. Boxing is one of our strengths, and we are known in Africa and the world for our dominance,” he stated

“For Amir Khan’s team to pick Olympic gold, the team spent almost four years in camping and touring the world and not less than £900,000 was spent on each boxer. So we need to wake up if we are really serious about hosting and winning.

“Most times the venues are completed and equipment to be used and are made ready for at least a year for host boxers to practice before the games are opened. This gives host nations some advantage over the rest,” he added.

Ghana will host 54 nations comprising 7,000 athletes and 3,000 officials to compete in over 20 sports disciplines.