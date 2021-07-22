Investigation Begins Into Attempted Knife Attack Against Mali’s President

Mali has started investigation into alleged attempted knife attack against its interim President, Assimi Goïta.

The alleged attempted attack was inside a mosque during Eid al-Adha festivities.

Malian prosecutor Bourama Kariba Konate has reportedly stated that an inquiry been opened “to shed light on this event”.

Reports say Malian police made some arrests at the Grand Mosque where the leader was attending the Muslim ceremony when animals are slaughtered to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice.

In less than a year, Colonel Goïta has spearheaded two coups

The first coup in August 2020 ousted President Ibrahim Keïta.

The second coup in May 2021 ousted interim President Bah Ndaw.

By Melvin Tarlue