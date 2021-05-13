iPhone Fraudster, 22, Arrested At Accra Mall

The police have arrested one Vincent Tawiah, 22, for allegedly defrauding people in iPhone deal at the Accra Mall.

Vincent was arrested on Monday, May 10, 2021 by officers of the National Police Operations Department.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the suspect advertised the iPhones on various social media platforms for prices ranging from GH₵1,100 to GH₵5,000, mostly less than the usual market prices.

According to the police report, whenever Vincent is contacted by interested buyers, he will ask them to send the money via momo on 0551978205 registered under the account name Rhydale Addae.

The police said they arrested Vincent duping one of his victims, saying “other victims have since come forward to identify Vincent Tawiah as having defrauded them.”

Meanwhile, Vincent is in police custody assisting in investigations.

The police have also urged the public to report any information regarding the alleged suspect.