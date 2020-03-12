Ireland Closes Schools, Public Facilities Over Coronavirus

Leo Varadkar

Effective 18:00 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, schools, colleges and public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to be closed down to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The schools and public facilities are to remain closed until March 29.

Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, made the announcement on Thursday.

The announcement comes after Ireland recorded its first coronavirus death on Wednesday.

The deceased was an elderly woman.

BY Melvin Tarlue