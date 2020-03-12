Travel From Europe To US Banned!

President Donald Trump

The United States Government has placed a ban on travel from about 26 European countries to the US.

The ban is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to the US.

President Donald Trump announced the ban on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Accordingly, travelers from nations which are members of the Schengen border-free travel area are to be affected by the ban.

However, US citizens living in those countries are exempt.

Again, the United Kingdom, Ireland and some other

non-Schengen countries are exempt.

The ban has however been condemned by the European Union.

The EU claims the ban was taken “unilaterally and without consultation”.

The US has confirmed some

1,135 cases of COVID-19.

There has so far been 38 deaths in the US.

BY Melvin Tarlue