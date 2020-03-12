Ghana Is Honouree Country Memphis Festival 2020

Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Ghana has been officially announced as Honouree Country for the 44th edition of the month-long Memphis in May International Festival (MIMIF) in 2020.

This implies that for the whole month of May, 2020, Ghana will be projected and afforded the rare opportunity to promote her art and culture, investment opportunities, tourism, cuisine, made-in-Ghana products, among others, in the city of Memphis in Tennessee, United States of America.

Programmes of educational, commercial, and cultural nature will be organised during the festival with the aim of promoting understanding between citizens of the American Mid-South State and the honoured country.

The Festival in honour of Ghana is dubbed “Salute in May”.

BY Melvin Tarlue