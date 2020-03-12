Papa Owusu Ankomah Appointed Honorary Patton Of UK-Ghana Chamber

Papa Owusu Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has been made an honorary patron of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC)-UK Based Advisory board.

Ambassador Owusu-Ankomah has been serving as Ghana’s number one envoy to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland since June 2017.

A Corporate and Commercial lawyer by profession, Papa Owusu-Ankomah was the Member of Parliament for Sekondi from 7th January 1997 to 6th of January 2017, a period of 20 years.

During the tenure of President John Agyekum Kufour, Mr Owusu Ankomah served as Minister in various Capacities including Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Interior, Education, Science and Sports, as well as Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development and President’s Special Initiatives.

In June 2008, the High Commissioner was a recipient of the Ghana National Honour of the Order Of The Volta Companion for his distinguished public service.

The UKGCC’s key objective is to facilitate the entry of UK businesses into the Ghanaian trade industry space.

It also supports Ghanaian companies looking to export into the UK or simply looking to partner with British businesses to partner with.

Ghanaian companies looking to invest in the UK will be able to use the UKGCC’s resources to help achieve their goals.

It is expected that Papa Owusu-Ankomah will bring his rich experience as a Lawyer, politician, Diplomat and a distinguished public servant to help the Chamber, especially as the UK and Ghana explore ways of increasing their trade and business relationship.

Members of the UKGCC-UK Advisory team are Mr Paul Akwaboah, an Investment Banker of international repute, and Linda Wayoe, seasoned corporate executive and banker with several years of experience.