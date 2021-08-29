Irene Logan Switches To Gospel Music?

Irene Logan

Popular musician, Irene Logan of Irene & Jane fame will Sunday August 29, 2021 release her first gospel single titled, “More” to announce a possible switch to gospel music.

This follows recent reports that she has repented and given her life worshiping Jesus Christ.

Irene Logan is best known for her 2009 hit song “Run Away” featuring rapper Asem after she won the maiden edition of the television reality show ‘Starz Of The Future’ in 2006.

She later teamed up with songstress Jane Awindor now known as Efya who she met on the ‘Starz Of The Future’ show to begin a powerful girls group called ‘Irene and Jane’. But along the line the group split. Then Irene later went off the music scene for sometime. She came back with the launching of her business and also acting in an Yvonne Nelson movie titled Fix Us.

She is now returning to music but with a gospel song. “And my whole body will rise in your name, Your Grace and redemption renew me again. My life’s a testimony of your saving Grace.Give me More… #more,” she said when she announced the song earlier in the week.

By Francis Addo