Iron, Steel Industry For Yendi-Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that government would establish iron and steel industry in the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.

“Yendi will be the center for the iron and steel industry and this is the time to exploit it,” he announced.

He made this known when he called on the king of Dagbon in Yendi and performed iftar and Magrib prayer with him.

According to him, last month, the Ghana Iron and Steel Development Corporation Bill was passed by Parliament.

About 1.7 billion tonnes of iron have been discovered in an exploration exercise at Sheini in the Tatale/Sanguli District of the Northern Region.

Reports indicate that the iron ore that has been discovered at Sheini is the biggest in the country.

Dr. Bawumia indicated that the railway from Tema would pass through Yendi to Paga because of the iron and steel discovered in the area.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the iron and steel industry would create massive jobs opportunities for the youth in Yendi and its environs.

He also called on residents of Dagbon to support and pray government to transform the country as well as fulfill the promises made to them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi