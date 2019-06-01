Champions League Final: Liverpool Takes On Tottenham Tonight

THE BATTLE for the UEFA Champions League trophy for the 2018/2019 season would come to an end tonight as Liverpool takes on its English side, Tottenham Hotspurs in Madrid, Spain.

Tonight’s battle between the two English soccer teams is as a result of their two shocking semifinals comebacks against Ajax and Barcelona in May.

The two comebacks against Spanish side Barcelona and Ajax of Netherlands, has resulted in this year’s all English affair Champions League final.

DGN Online is informed that tonight final would be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

The final is the first ever in the history of Tottenham Hotspurs.

Tonight’s final is expected to kick off at 19:00. S. Mane, M. Salah are on the starting lineup for coach J. Klopp Liverpool while Harry Kane is scheduled to start as a forward for coach M. Pochettino’s side, Tottenham Hotspurs, on a 6,7829 capacity stadium.

Liverpool was finalists of the 2017/2018 season but lost to Spanish side, Real Madrid.

About The Comebacks

On Tuesday night, May 7, Liverpool produced yet one of the greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks of all time.

After losing 3-0 to Spanish La Liga winners, Barcelona in its Champions League semifinals first leg at the Camp Nou in Spain a week ago, there were doubts that Liverpool could progress to the final stage of the tournament this season.

But in a returned leg at home on Anfield, the whole footballing world was greatly shocked as Liverpool mauled Barcelona 4-0 in front of home supporters.

The Anfield results helped the team to progress to this year’s final on a 4-3 aggregate.

The score line at Anfield was opened on the 7th minute by D. Origi.

Liverpool ended the first half of the match with a 1-0 lead, coming back to extend its lead in the second half with a goal from G. Wijnaldum on the 54th minute.

The score increased to 3-0 as Wijnaldum netted his second on the night on 56th minute, leveling the aggregate at 3-3.

A 79th minute goal from Origi was enough to seal Liverpool’s shocking comeback and to see Barcelona dropping out of the Champions League.

How Tottenham Progressed To The Final

For Tottenham Hotspurs, a 1-0 first leg defeat in its own backyard, was not enough to stop it from progressing to the finals.

It managed to overturn its 1-0 home defeat to Ajax on Wednesday night in Amsterdam.

The English side won the Amsterdam match 3-2, ending on a 3-3 aggregate with Ajax, and progressing to the Madrid final.

History of Comebacks In Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has produced quiet a number of shocking comebacks.

Juventus, Deportivo La Corina, Chelsea, AS Monaco, are some of the teams that have produced some of the greatest comebacks ever.

It would be recalled that during the 2003/04 season, the first leg of the quarter final clash between Deportivo La Coruna and AC Milan played at the San Siro ended 4-1 in favor of Milan

The second leg played in Spain saw Deportivo extinguish the Italians advantage in the first half with three goals spread across the half.

Deportivo went on to score another in the 76 minute to ensure their passage to the next round.

