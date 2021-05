Israeli and Palestinian supporters have clashed in USA.

The protests took place across US on Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021.

There is escalating violence between Israel and Palestine which has reportedly left 38 people dead.

The 38 persons , according to reports, died during airstrikes on Gaza and Tel Aviv.

The protests took place in Washington DC and Los Angeles.

According to reports, about 35 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and three in Israel.

By Melvin Tarlue