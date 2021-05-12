Weah’s Eldest son gets suspended prison sentence in France

President George Weah’s eldest son, George Weah Jr. has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence in France for reckless partying.
He was asked to pay $24,000 in damages.
Also, George Weah Jr. was
accused of disturbing the peace of his neighbours at his home in a posh Paris suburb.
The 33-year-old former footballer was arrested in February 2021 at a party in central Paris .
He was alleged to have violated COVID-19-imposed nationwide curfew.
His arrest resulted in a strained diplomatic relations between Liberia and France.
By Melvin Tarlue