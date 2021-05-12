Weah’s Eldest son gets suspended prison sentence in France

President George Weah’s eldest son, George Weah Jr. has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence in France for reckless partying.

He was asked to pay $24,000 in damages.

Also, George Weah Jr. was

accused of disturbing the peace of his neighbours at his home in a posh Paris suburb.

The 33-year-old former footballer was arrested in February 2021 at a party in central Paris .

He was alleged to have violated COVID-19-imposed nationwide curfew.

His arrest resulted in a strained diplomatic relations between Liberia and France.

By Melvin Tarlue