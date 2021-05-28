It Looks Like Man City …In Tomorrow’s Champions League Cliffhanger

Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head in a mouthwatering all-English Champions League final tomorrow evening.

It’s the second time in just three years that the final has been contested by two English sides, after Liverpool saw off Tottenham in 2019, and it will come just three days after Premier League rivals Manchester United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

City – who emphatically defeated Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final – can make history by claiming a first-ever Champions League title, which would complete the treble in a stunning season, having already won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Chelsea put in a phenomenal performance to see off Real Madrid en route to the final. But manager Thomas Tuchel comes into the clash under pressure, having lost to Leicester in the final of the FA Cup, while scraping into the top-four after the Foxes failed to take advantage of the Blues’ final-day defeat to Aston Villa.

With the final now quickly approaching, Sportsmail takes you through the all-important information.

There had been significant discussions to hold the final to Wembley, but talks collapsed with the UK government unwilling to allow quarantine exemptions for the 2000-plus VIPs, staff and media that would have been in attendance.

Instead, the final will be played at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao, which has a capacity of 50,000.

Routes to the final

Manchester City

Group finish: 1st

Last-16: 4-0 agg vs B. Monchengladbach

Quarter-finals: 4-2 agg vs B. Dortmund

Semi-finals: 4-1 agg vs PSG

Chelsea

Group finish: 1st

Last-16: 3-0 agg vs Atletico Madrid

Quarter-finals: 2-1 agg vs Porto

Semi-finals: 3-1 agg vs Real Madrid