Zidane Quits Real Again

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has decided to resign as Real Madrid coach for the second time, the Spanish side confirmed yesterday.

Sources told ESPN the decision was made on Wednesday after Zidane had asked the club for a few days to consider his future. Later on Wednesday, he confirmed the move to Madrid’s board, and then the squad.

“Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring to an end his current spell as coach of our club,” a Madrid statement read. “It’s time now to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion for all these years, and for what he represents for Real Madrid… He knows that Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”

Real beat Villarreal 2-1 in their final game of the La Liga season on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to overtake rivals Atletico Madrid, who secured a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid to clinch the trophy.

Speaking after that match, Zidane said he was “p—ed off” at failing to retain the title and would hold talks with the club “in the next few days” to determine the way forward.

ESPN reported last week that Real wanted Zidane to see out his contract until 2022 but were already making plans for his departure, with Massimiliano Allegri and club legend Raul being considered as replacements.

Fabrizo Romano was first to report Zidane’s resignation on Wednesday.

In recent months, Zidane had refused to commit to remaining in the job next season, leading to widespread speculation that he was planning to leave.

“You might think I walk away from responsibility or leave when things get complicated, but no, never,” Zidane said on May 15 when pushed on his future. “What I do is give everything, to the end, and then the moment comes to change… I don’t leave because it’s easy. There are moments when you have to stay, and others when you have to go.”

Zidane later dismissed reports that he had already informed his players of his intention to quit, calling those reports “a lie.”

Zidane, 48, returned to the Real Madrid job in 2019, having previously been in charge from 2016 to 2018.