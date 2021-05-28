Al Ain Star Gives To Unique FC

The Al-Ain man displaying one of the jerseys

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Al Ain midfielder, Stephen Acquah, has extended a helping hand to his former club Mampong Unique Football Club.

The player, who has established himself as one of the best combative midfielders in the Gulf League, presented high quality football equipment comprising sets of jerseys, footballs, hoses, shin guards etc to his former side (Division Two).

A special friendly game involving Heart of Lions, former premiership side and Unique characterised the colourful presentation at the newly constructed astro pitch in Fadaman, Accra.

And in his post-presentation address, Acquah, who joined Al Ain in 2018 said, “I deem this as a privilege to give back to a club that gave me the platform to exhibit my talent which attracted my current employers.

Acquah (L) Kofi-Poku and Morton pose after the presentation.

“I strongly believe this will motivate others to strive for excellence both on and off the pitch. I want to thank management, technical (coach Amed Tijani) and players of this great club (Unique) as well as my current club for making me who I am today.”

Club president, William Morton, commended Acquah highly for the gesture, and advised the other players to follow the donor’s shining example.

He wished him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Nelson Kofi-Poku, CEO of Avenue Soccer Academy, also a Division Two side, who was present as a special guest for the ceremony, commended Acquah for remembering his roots.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum