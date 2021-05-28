Police Arrest Derek Boateng …For Flouting Traffic Regulations

Derek Boateng being processed for court

Former Black Stars and Getafe midfielder, Derek Owusu Boateng, has found himself on the wrong side of the law in a Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) conducted swoop by the Ghana Police Service (Accra Central).

The ex Fulham and FC Köln man, who according to reports pleaded with the officers for clemency, was among 34 other drivers who were arrested for speeding in yesterday’s exercise in Accra.

Notwithstanding his barrage of pleas, the men in uniform consequently directed Boateng, who allegedly was driving without licence, to the Nima Police Station to file a statement for him to be processed for court.

The culprits were arrested and charged for going above the required city speed limit of 50 km/hr on the Olusegun Obasanjo Way and J.A. Kufuor Avenue.

Indications were that the swoop forms part of a speed limit enforcement exercise by the Accra Central (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

It was a joint exercise with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).

Also hot over the same incident included some security personnel whose identities have not been disclosed.

A Laser Cam 4-speed detection device was used for the operation.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum