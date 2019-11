President Akufo-Addo (right) and Mr. Conte in a handshake after their disccussions

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The visit took at Jubilee House, the seat of Government in Accra, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed ways of deepening bilateral ties between Ghana and Italy.

Their discussions also centered on strengthening the bonds of co-operation between both nations.

BY Melvin Tarlue