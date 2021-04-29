Italy begins trial of four Egyptian Security officers accused of murder

The trial of four members of Egyptian Security Services over alleged murder of an Italian student has begun in Italy.

Evidence are being presented to a court in Rome against the four murder suspects.

Giulio Regeni was allegedly killed in 2016.

He had reportedly disappeared in Cairo in 2016 while researching trade unions.

His mutilated body was reportedly found in a ditch nine days later, with a post-mortem revealing that he had been tortured.

However, Egyptian authorities cleared the four security officers alleged to have killed the Italian.

But prosecutors in Italy are said to have told the court they have gathered unequivocal proof that the four officers murdered the student.

By Melvin Tarlue