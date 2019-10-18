‘It’s Always My Fault Even When Am Not Playing’

Ozil

Ozil has fallen out of favour under Emery. Last season he was left out of several away matches and this term he has not been included in the Gunners’ last three league games.



The 31-year-old has, in fact, been left out of the squad entirely for the past three matches in all competitions – the trip to Manchester United and the home clashes against Standard Liege and Bournemouth.



“When I decided he shouldn’t be in the squad, it was because I thought other players deserved it more,” Emery said, after the Europa League victory over Standard Liege earlier this month.

“If we don’t do well in a big game, it’s always my fault. If that’s true, how do you explain our results in the big games when I wasn’t involved? There’s no real difference,” he told The Athletic.



