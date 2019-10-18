We Want To Make Amends …Kotoko Skipper

Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko skipper, Felix Annan, says the team is ready to recompense their CAF Champions League exit with qualifications at the expense of Ivorian side FC San Pedro, in the Confederations Cup play-offs.



The Porcupine Warriors dropped to the Confederations Cup following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Etoile du Sahel.



Annan urged the fans to entrust their faith in the players as they would not disappoint them this time round in the African second-tier competition next month.

“We are very hungry for that because we came out of the Champions League, which was very painful. So we want to make amends for failing to qualify for the Champions League’s group stages. I assure the supporters that we will treat this game differently, so they should keep supporting us.” he told Kasapa FM.



Kotoko will play host to San Pedro in the first leg of the Confederations Cup on November 27, with the second leg slated for a week later.



