It’s Win Or Burst For Kotoko





A daunting task confronts Asante Kotoko when they cross swords with Sundan’s Al-Hilal in Kumasi tomorrow.

Indeed, a win, which will hand them nine points in Group C, will seal Kotoko’s qualification to the quarters of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Conversely, a defeat or even dropping a point would blight a campaign that has endeared them to their faithful.

That, according to Charles Akonnor, their head trainer, Kotoko have stirred their side to play above themselves in a clash they (Kotoko) have tagged ‘a must win’ encounter.

CK, as he is affectionately referred to, said “It is about winning the remaining games and we can qualify. We wouldn’t want it to get to calculations.”

Refreshingly, Kotoko right back skipper, Amos Frimpong, returns after serving a match ban following a card offense to add more bite to the rear.

The absence of playmakers-Emmanuel Gyamfi and Maxwell Baakoh, who would not be available due to injury, appears as a worry among the club’s fans.

But CK has calmed the nerves of the fans and given assurance of fielding equally tactical charges to combat the visitors who have proven to be good away performers.

On the other hand, the assistant Coach of Al Hilal, who are already in the country, Adam Salah, sounds positive stating, “We know Asante very well, very respected in Africa, we are here to beat them, yea I’m sure.”



Kotoko are sitting second on the log with six points, the same as Nkana FC, but with a superior goals advantage.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg narrowly- 0-1 in Omdurman on match day one.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum