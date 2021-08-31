I’ve No Hand In Suhum NPP Clashes -Protozoa

Frank Asiedu Bekoe

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, commonly called Protozoa, Head of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff has vehemently denied any connection with the violence act among some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.

According to him, he is not a beneficiary of the unfortunate incident neither does he have interest in it.

He described media publications associating him with the scuffle as falsehood, mischievous and orchestrated attempt to tarnish his image.

Last Saturday, some supporters of the ruling NPP clashed at a funeral ground in Suhum, leading to serious and minor injuries to some of them.

The incident have been link to Frank Asiedu Bekoe who has been touted to be a beneficiary and conspirator of the incident.

However, a statement issued by Asiedu Bekoe stated that he denied association with any of the parties involved in the violence act.

“I wish to state with all certainty and clarity that I am in no way a party to the scuffle hence the publication by some media outlets must be treated as gross misrepresentation and outmost distortion aimed at casting slur on my hard won reputation.

“In fact, I have no capacity and interest to incite grassroot communicators against the party hierarchy in Suhum. Rather the rift was between the supportera of the MP (Hon. Boafo Kwadwo Asante) and members of the Eastern regional grassroot Communication team who had come to sympathize with their colleague communicator, Opare,” according to Asiedu Bekoe.

He therefore condemned the barbaric act and urges the public to remain calm as the police conduct investigation into the matter.

By Vincent Kubi