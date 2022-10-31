‘I’ve Nothing To Say Sorry For’

Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he has “nothing to say sorry for” after he was subjected to a hostile reception from Brighton fans before the Blues’ 4-1 Premier League defeat at Amex Stadium.

Potter led Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of ninth last season before leaving the Seagulls for Stamford Bridge six games into the current campaign.

The 52-year-old was booed before kick-off by the home fans, who chanted “Potter, Potter, what’s the score?” in the direction of the away dugout after Leandro Trossard’s strike and own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah had given the hosts a comfortable half-time lead.

Asked about the Brighton supporters’ animosity, Potter said: “People are entitled to their opinions. I think I did a good job at the club and left it in a good place.

“Once the crowd were so engaged it was a difficult one for us. The scoreline is a painful one.”