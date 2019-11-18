Ivorian Delegation Understudy NLA

Kofi Osei Ameyaw

An Ivorian delegation is in the country to understudy the operations of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The delegation was received by the Director-General of the NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, last Friday, at the Authority’s Headquarters in Accra.

Areas to be focused on are the new business model, ongoing reforms and other initiatives which underscore the success story of the tenure of Osei Ameyaw to date. The Ivorian delegation was led by Dramane Coulibaly, the Director-General of LONACI and the equivalent of the NLA in Ivory Coast and was made up of Baba Ouattara (Director of Sales), Yao Kouame (Head of Legal Department) and Sanogo Elfat (Product Manager).

According to the Ivorians they chose to understudy Ghana due to the overwhelming credibility and integrity of the country’s lottery system.

The Management of the Authority shared with their guests their impacting experiences over the years and how far they had come.

The Director-General of NLA educated the Ivorians on the digitization and E-kiosk Concept and Android Point of Sale Terminals.

In order to monitor the sales and revenue generated in real time, the NLA has introduced new Point of Sale Terminals known as Android Point of Sale Terminals, which have special features for monitoring business of the day in real time as well as ensuring transparency and accountability of the process.

The Ivorian guests were amazed at the NLA novelties as they listened to their hosts.