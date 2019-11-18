Ghana To Get New Online Market

Benjamin Osei Asante

Ghana is expected to have a new online market centre dubbed: Shopnaw.

Shopnaw, set to be launched soon, will offer products categories ranging from groceries, restaurants, local markets, made in Ghana products, pharmacy, fashion and safety.

Founder and CEO of Shopnaw, Benjamin Osei Asante, speaking about his outfit ahead of its launch, said the portal would provide tailor-made technology platform and marketing opportunities to support sellers, buyers and delivery partners.

He further stressed that Shopnaw customers comprise both buyers and sellers on the platform.

“Sellers signup without any initial investment cost, buyers on the other hand access the app and web portal without any charge. At Shopnaw we market our sellers and their products to millions of buyers,” he said.

He added that the future of commerce in Africa was e-commerce and that future begins now.

He explained that online shopping had gained a massive force in Ghana over the last decade.

This meant a great deal to Shopnaw, he said.

Mr. Asante remarked that Ghana was in its opportune time to experience e-commerce.

BY Melvin Tarlue