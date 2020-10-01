Ivorian President To Honour Cocobod Boss

Joseph Boahen Aidoo receiving a flower bouquet on arriving in Yamoussoukro on Wednesday with his wife

Cote d’Ivoire President, Alassane Ouatarra, is honouring Cocobod Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for his innovative way of generating more income for Ghanaian cocoa farmers.

Mr Aidoo upon his appointment by President Akufo-Addo spearheaded the process to put more money into the pockets of cocoa farmers through the implementation of Living Income Differential (LID).

Cote d’Ivoire, which is the largest cocoa producing country, is raking in close to $1billion from LID as extra income for its cocoa farmers following the actualisation of the new pricing mechanism.

With over two million tonnes of cocoa produced every year, each cocoa farmer is getting $400 on each tonne of cocoa.

This laudable achievement has touched the heart of the Ivorian leader, leading to the honouring of Mr Aidoo in the Ivorian capital, Yamoussoukro.

The ceremony to honour the Cocobod boss is part of the activities marking the Ivorian 7th National Cocoa and Chocolate Day.

October 1 is set aside as Cocoa Day for Cocoa Producing countries.

By DGN Online