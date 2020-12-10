Ivory Coast, Nigeria Presidents Congratulates Akufo-Addo

President of Ivory Coast, Alassan Ouattara, has congratulated President-elect of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Akufo-Addo won the December 7, 2020 elections on Wednesday night, December 9.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mr Ouattara said “my warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.”

“I look forward to working with him in the same warm spirit which has marked the historic and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for so many years.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari of Nigeria has also congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, he wished President Akufo-Addo a successful new term.

By Melvin Tarlue