J. Derobie Out With Visuals For ‘Ginger Me’

J. Derobie

Still revelling in the success of the ‘Nungua Diaries’ EP, J.Derobie has released the visuals to his hit single titled‘Ginger Me’.

Directed by Babs and produced by Uche B, the video is generating a lot of attention online.

The dancehall sensation is currently exploding the music scene with his ‘Nungua Diaries’ EP.

The six-song EP, which takes its name from the Accra community where J. Derobie grew up, contains a mix of dancehall, Afrobeats and Afro-dancehall tracks with production from GuiltyBeatz, Uche B, UglyOnIt and BeatzFada.

Some of the songs on the EP include ‘Woyoo’, ‘Journey’, ‘My People’, ‘Fake Friend’ and ‘Get That’.

‘Ginger Me’ was released as a single prior to the EP and it highlights the dancehall artiste’s love story.

The video shows some beautiful scenery as J. Derobie is seen going to the beach to cool off his stress.

Derobie, who was discovered by Mr. Eazi through his EMPAWA 100 project which involved shooting music videos for 100 upcoming artistes, is not relenting on his dream to become one of the most successful musicians worldwide.