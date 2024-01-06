Ja Rule Announces School Project In Ghana

American rapper Ja Rule has disclosed his plans to initiate a significant educational project in Ghana.

The New York-born artist, known for his chart-topping hits, took to Twitter on Thursday, January 4, 2024, to share the exciting news with his global fanbase.

“I’m also building a school in Ghana, can’t wait to go and break ground… Rule love the kids!!!” Ja Rule enthusiastically wrote.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s commitment to education and community development echoes a growing trend among celebrities to utilize their influence for positive change.

With this philanthropic endeavor, Ja Rule aims to contribute to the educational landscape in Ghana, showcasing a dedication that extends beyond the realm of music.

As fans and followers eagerly await further details, Ja Rule’s announcement underscores the power of artists to make a meaningful impact beyond the stage, resonating with the sentiment that education is a cornerstone for building a brighter future.