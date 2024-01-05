Bono Region: 5 MPs Cleared For NPP Primaries

FIVE SITTING Members of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region except one have been cleared to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for 27th January 2024.

The Sunyani East constituency MP Kwesi Ameyaw Kyeremeh did not appear before the five-member vetting committee chaired by Fedinan Fred Antoh.

This is because the party did not open nominations for the constituency due to a few issues before the National Executive Committee according to the Bono Regional Secretary of the party, Kofi Ofoso Boateng.

“After the issues are resolved then there will be opening of nomination for the Constituency,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Sunyani High Court declared the constituency election as ultra vires after some aggrieved members of the party sent the issue to court challenging the validity of the process of the election of the constituency executives and the validity of the constituency album.

The issue has since been referred to the National Executive Committee for resolution.

At the end of the vetting 12 aspirants from five constituencies including sitting members of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barima who is going unopposed, Dormaa Central who is the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu being contested by one Dr. Yaw Yeboah have been cleared to contest.

The rest are Ignatius Bafour Awuah also Minister for Employment and Labour Relation and Pensions is fiercely being contested by a formidable woman trailblazer, lawyer Amma Frimpomaa seeking to unseat the old horse. Also in the race is Mubarak Abdullah Ciessey.

Berekum East Nelson Kyeremeh, the incumbent is being challenged by arch-rival and former MP, Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah, who is seeking a comeback, and another contestant, Hastings Adu-Twum.

Berekum West on the other hand has Agyemin Boateng incumbent affectionately called Agogo and is also being challenged by Kwaku Ohene Dzan and Isaac Osei.

All 12 aspirants expressed satisfaction over the process describing it as fair to all contestants.

The committee secretary, Mathew Kyeremeh said nobody was disqualified. He expected them to conduct a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks so that after winners are declared both losers and winners can all come together work hard and defeat the common opponent, the NDC which he described as formidable.

“There is the need to fight apathy in the party not just in the constituencies but also at the national level,” he stressed.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani