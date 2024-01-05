UMBCares Brings Cheer To Madina Polyclinic

Staff of the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has donated medical equipment to the Madina Polyclinic.

It included beds for adults and children, medical equipment consumables, and drugs of various kinds.

The forms part of the leading Ghanaian indigenous Bank’s deep heritage of corporate social responsibility (CSR), dating from its inception in 1972, titled #UMBCares.

Staff and management of the Bank raised resources to give back, especially to the communities in which they operate.

Speaking to the press on the side lines of the event, acting Executive Director for Business of the Bank Philemon Okyere Danquah, said, “This donation has been spearheaded by our Corporate Banking team. In conjunction with our Madina and UPSA branches, the Corporate Banking team became aware of this all-important polyclinic, and the decision was taken to focus our traditional end-of-year CSR activity here.”

Administrator of the Facility, Peter Agagah said, “We are most grateful to UMB for this most timely donation. Our facility here is critically important, as we provide primary healthcare to a large number of citizens, who are not financially strong.

This means we are often challenged in funding critical medical equipment and supplies. This donation will go a long way to alleviate a lot of hardship, especially for our large cohort of pregnant and newly delivered mothers. In doing so UMB has shown that it is a truly Ghanaian Bank, that cares about the people of Ghana and is willing to invest in their well-being.”

Unit Head-Mining and Metals and coordinator of the #UMBCares programme, Emmanuel Sackey-Incoom said, “The heart-warming aspect of this donation is that we reached out to several clients who willingly added several items to make this donation impactful.

Generous donations came from M&G Pharmaceuticals, Letap Pharmaceuticals (Key players in the Health Delivery System), and Maranatha Oil Services Ltd (a Bulk Oil Distribution Institution). We are grateful to our clients, and we are proud to enjoy such deep client partnerships that continue to deliver impact to the society at large.”

A Daily Guide Report