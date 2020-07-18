Jackie Appiah Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For Perla Water

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah, a popular Ghanaian actress, who has featured in many local movies, has been unveiled as brand ambassador for Perla Water.

Perla Water is produced by Multi Pac Ghana Limited, producers of 5Star Energy Drink, Perla Water and Kaesar Apple Drink.

The actress, who will spearhead key initiatives to be launched by the company, is expected to use her brand to market and promote the products of Multi Pac Ghana Limited.

Jackie Appiah was excited about the ambassadorial deal with Multi Pac Ghana Limited and indicated her readiness to assist the company to create wealth to support the needy.

The actress, who needs no introduction in the country’s entertainment space, promised to do her very best to help push the brand as well as support children in hospitals.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, the head of marketing for the company, Rabea Bourji, said they were excited to associate with Jackie Appiah.

He indicated that having the award-winning actress on board would help promote the brand and also support the Perla Care Foundation.

The Canadian-born Ghanaian actress joined the movie industry over a decade ago and had received several awards which included the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Upcoming Actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008.

Jackie Appiah’s appearance on screen became regular when she was invited by Edward Seddoh Junior, the writer of Things We Do For Love, where she played the role of Enyonam Blagogee. She later took part in Tentacles, Games People Play, Sun-city and many other TV series.

Ms Appiah was already known to Nollywood through her many successful Ghanaian movies such as Beyoncé – The President Daughter, Princess Tyra, Passion of the Soul, Pretty Queen, The Prince’s Bride, The King is Mine and The Perfect Picture.

Her notable Nollywood films include Black Soul and Bitter Blessing, alongside Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah and My Last Wedding, alongside Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike.

In 2013, she won the Best International Actress award at the Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Awards (PAMSAA) 2013, which was held in Abuja.

Ms Appiah’s face can be seen on many billboards and TV commercials in Ghana, including a GSMF advert on protection against HIV/AIDS.

She won the face of U.B in a promotion she did for them on TV commercials, and she is currently the face of IPMC for commercials and billboards. “GSMF” was her first TV commercial.