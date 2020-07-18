Multi Choice Reveals N85m Grand Prize For BBNaija Winner

With the countdown to the season five premiere of Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multi Choice Nigeria has officially revealed that this season’s winner will walk away with a whopping N85 million grand prize.

The grand prize which includes N30 million cash prize, makes this season’s winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for a reality TV show in the continent!

According to organizers, “The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment, especially during the current pandemic.”

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes – a N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment, courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin, courtesy Guinness; home appliances, courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Meanwhile, Multi Choice will, in the coming days, reveal other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

BBNaija season five will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max packages on channel 129. DStv viewers can also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Given the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Multi Choice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show.