Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalised

Actor, Jamie Foxx, continues his stay at the hospital after the health scare he suffered weeks ago that has all of Hollywood deeply concerned.

Foxx is amongst the most beloved figures who has no problems with anybody. The Academy Award winner reportedly had to be revived after he had an episode that his family wants to keep secret.

All clues point to a possible brain issue but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Radar Online reportedly spoke directly to one of Jamie Foxx’s sources about what is happening right now. The expectations are mixed in terms of his health as he continues in observation at the hospital.

Even though the actor’s spokespeople keep saying he is okay, there remains the issue that Foxx still hasn’t left the hospital. Add all the secrecy to that and this can obviously become an impossible-to-predict scenario where anything could happen.

“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems – but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” Radar’s source said.