Asiedua GMB Launches Foundation

Chiefs and the GMB finalists unveiling the Young and Ready Foundation

The second runner-up for 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Grace Afanyin Owusu Arhin, with the stage name Asiedua, has successfully launched her project, “Young and Ready Foundation” at Abeadze Dominase in the Central Region.

The foundation was launched to provide the most basic educational materials for children in rural areas. It also seeks to help children establish reading clubs to cultivate the habit of reading.

Addressing the colourful occasion which was graced by opinion leaders, traditional rulers, and dignitaries, Asiedua emphasised the need for stakeholders to ensure school children in basic schools do not lack the necessary learning materials they need.

According to her, these learning materials prepare learners for the next level of their academic journey.

To this end, Asiedua said the Young and Ready Foundation, with the help of other benevolent institutions and individuals will provide basic learning materials for school children in the Central Region.

“In most cases, we praise our SHS schools and universities. But we forget that the foundation we raise for these schools or institutions needs to be prepared for the future.

“And so Young and Ready seeks to awaken children’s creativity which comes with learning. So come with us on this journey as we provide the basic learning materials for these children,” she added.

She further indicated that, “Everything that prepares a child for the next stage of life: shoes, bags, uniforms, undergarments, will be provided to the learners. I call on all Ghanaians to support my foundation.”

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, who is also the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, on his part, advised parents to invest in the education of their wards considering the blessings associated with educating a child.

He also entreated traditional rulers to ensure all and sundry get involved, to ensure collaborative work to reduce costs on other things and focus on giving the highest quality to children.

