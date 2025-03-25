Japan Ambassador Eyes Enhanced Educational Cooperation With Ghana

Ambassador Yoshimoto and Momoko Suzuki

JAPANESE AMBASSADOR to Ghana, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, has stated that his government plans to engage the Ministry of Education to fashion a lasting solution to help the country overcome its educational challenges.

With an emphasis on primary education, Ambassador Yoshimoto said the two nations have a long-standing relationship that extends beyond economic contribution, saying, “Education is of great importance to us, especially primary education. Japanese schools focus on developing a sense of responsibility, teamwork, and skills in children through various activities including academic and extracurricular pursuits.”

He reiterated his interest in sharing Japan’s educational traits with Ghana, saying, “We are currently exploring potential partnerships with the Ministry of Education. Discussions are underway to incorporate the Japanese system, curricula, and teacher training into Ghana’s education system.”

Ambassador Yoshimoto cited Egypt as a successful example of Japanese educational practices, where model schools have been established. He revealed that the Minister of Education in Ghana is currently considering curriculum reform, presenting an opportunity for Japan to contribute its expertise.

He also emphasised the importance of sharing information and experiences between teachers and experts in both countries, adding that Ghana has valuable educational examples and challenges that Japan can learn from and cooperate on.

Chief Representative, JICA Ghana, Momoko Suzuki, emphasised the need for human capital development as it is essential for Ghana’s economic development. She said the Japanese educational system is key to unlocking Ghana’s potential as it not only focuses on English and Mathematics, but champions a sense of responsibility, teamwork, and leadership.

“We need to equip our children with soft skills that are crucial for employability, such as communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking. By doing so, we’ll empower them to pursue opportunities and contribute positively to society.

“At JICA, we recognise the importance of both hard infrastructure and soft skills in driving human resource development. That’s why we’re committed to supporting Ghana’s education system, particularly in basic education,” she added.

Momoko Suzuki stated, “We’re currently working with school management committees to improve their functionality and promote community involvement in education. By doing so, we hope to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among communities and parents.”

Director for the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof. Lloyd Amoah, said with a history of collaboration spanning almost 70 years between Ghana and Japan, Japan’s approach to education is not vastly different from Ghana’s, but their organised methodology offers valuable lessons.

He added that “while we share these values, Ghana can learn from Japan’s more structured approach.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke