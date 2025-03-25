Moon Sighting Announcement

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed that regional chief imams and Muslims in general look out for the crescent of the new moon on Saturday, March 29, 2025, which is the beginning of the Islamic calendar of Shawal or 29th Ramadan 2025.

According to a release from the Office of the National Chief Imam, “if the new moon is sighted in this country then 1st of Shawal shall be on Sunday, March 30, 2025, which will be the day to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Ghana.”

If on the other hand, the release went on, “the moon is not sighted on that day, Ramadan will be 30 days which will be Sunday, March 30, 2025, in which case Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025.”

Islamic events are based on the lunar calendar, hence the strict sighting of the moon in matters pertaining the commencement of the Ramadan fasting and ending the religious exercise. Muslims make the intention to fast for 29 or 30 days, the sighting of the moon dictating the number of days for the food and bodily pleasure abstinence among other conditions such as plentiful supplications.

The National Chief Imam has advised sighting the moon in the country should be paramount.

Eid-ul-Fitr Public Holiday Extended

Meanwhile, Minister of the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Sunday, March 30, 2025, or Monday, March 31, 2025.

A press release issued on Saturday, March 22, 2025, and signed by the minister confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be recognised as a statutory public holiday in the country.

The statement said since March 30 falls on a Sunday, President John Mahama has issued an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to extend the holiday.

“In accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), Monday, March 31, 2025, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, have been declared additional public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.

The minister has urged all citizens to observe these days as public holidays nationwide.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke