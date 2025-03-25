Wengam Joins Others To Pray For Africa

Rev. Wengam (third from right) and colleagues at the end of the meeting

The Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA) has ended its Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa with a call for spiritual revival on the continent.

On the sidelines, the Alliance held a crucial meeting with the General Assembly of South Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (SAAGA).

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, who is also the Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, led the Executive Committee of the Alliance, and South Africa Assemblies of God Alliance to pray for two hours.

He later preached on the topic: “When Men Slept or Dangers of Prayerlessness.”

The Chairman of AAGA and General Superintendent of Gabon Assemblies of God, Rev. Jude Ngouwa, urged member countries to prioritise missions and the pursuit of spiritual rejuvenation in Africa.

The leaders renewed their commitment to achieving the MM33 Agenda of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship to plant one million churches by 2033.

Present was the Regional Director of Assemblies of God World Missions, USA, Rev. Beggs.